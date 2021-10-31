"Jan was worried about me" - Corey Anderson continues to go after Jan Blachowicz after the Pole loses title fight at UFC 267

At UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz lost his UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian was able to submit the Polish powerhouse with a second-round rear-naked choke.

In the aftermath of his defeat, Blachowicz's old rival Corey Anderson took shots at his former foe on social media.

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson competed against each other twice in the UFC. Anderson came out on top in their first clash, winning via unanimous decision. However, in their rematch, Jan Blachowicz knocked Anderson out cold.

UFC 239 Blachowicz v Rockhold

Following his KO loss to Blachowicz, Anderson left the UFC and signed with Bellator MMA. However, the two men have continued to go back-and-forth on social media in recent weeks.

When Blachowicz lost his title on Saturday, Corey Anderson was quick to comment. 'Overtime' posted the following on Twitter:

"As I said... Jan was worried about me after I handled my business and forgot he had his own business!! #UFC267."

Corey 'Overtime' Anderson @CoreyA_MMA As I said... Jan was worried about me after I handled my business and forgot he had his own business!! #UFC267 As I said... Jan was worried about me after I handled my business and forgot he had his own business!! #UFC267

What is next for Jan Blachowicz?

Jan Blachowicz would no doubt love to complete the trilogy with Corey Anderson. However, the truth of the matter is that the two men are signed to different organizations that rarely see eye to eye.

In reality, the one fight that appears to make sense would be Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic. Glover Teixeira will likely defend his newly won gold against Jiri Prochazka next year, which leaves the Austrian without an opponent.

UFC 259: Santos v Rakic

Rakic previously hinted at a rematch with Anthony Smith. However, he would undoubtedly prefer a shot against the former 205-pound champion in order to establish himself as the number one contender.

If it happens that Rakic has already signed on for a rematch with Smith, there are a few other options for Blachowicz.

A rematch with Thiago Santos might be an attractive prospect. Alternatively, the UFC may attempt to push Magomed Ankalaev, who picked up a win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard