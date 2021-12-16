"I've always wanted to fight Cruz" - Cory Sandhagen is targeting a matchup with the former champ in 2022

Cory Sandhagen is seemingly targeting a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz next. ‘The Sandman’ said that 'The Dominator' currently tops the list of opponents he wants to face in 2022.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the No. 4-ranked UFC bantamweight, Cory Sandhagen, opened up on multiple topics. Sandhagen notably expressed interest in potential fights against Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo. Upon being asked who’s at the top of the list of opponents he wants to fight next, ‘The Sandman’ stated:

“I’ve always wanted to fight [Dominick] Cruz, man.” Sandhagen added, “If you’re gonna press me real hard, man, he’s probably at the top of my list – Especially because [Rob] Font wasn’t even really in that fight with [Jose] Aldo; from my understanding, even though I didn’t watch a ton of it. You know, like a lot of the judges had it 50-45 [for Aldo]. So, if that was maybe more of a competitive fight, then Font would definitely interest me; not to take anything away from Font. But, you know, Cruz.”

Speaking in reference to Dominick Cruz’s unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269 that took place on December 11th, Cory Sandhagen said:

“Cruz did really well, and Cruz is a legend. And he’s someone that I’ve watched and admired for a really long time. So, that would be cool.”

Cory Sandhagen’s most recent fight was an interim UFC bantamweight title bout against Petr Yan at UFC 267 in October. ‘The Sandman’ lost to Yan via unanimous decision.

Cory Sandhagen looks to return to his winning ways, while Dominick Cruz eyes fight against Jose Aldo

Cory Sandhagen is looking to break his current two-fight losing streak and has vowed to eventually become UFC bantamweight champion. ‘The Sandman’ would likely have to put together a few wins before he reenters the title picture at 135 pounds.

Sandhagen’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

Furthermore, a fight between him and Dominick Cruz, too, might have to wait since Cruz has alluded to potentially fighting a fellow MMA legend next. After his win at last week’s UFC 269, ‘The Dominator’ indicated that he’d be open to a fight against Brazilian MMA icon Jose Aldo.

Moreover, Cruz has consistently emphasized that his primary goal is to reclaim the coveted UFC bantamweight title. Considering that, a win over the No. 3-ranked Aldo could serve as a huge boost for the No. 7-ranked Cruz in his quest to recapture bantamweight gold.

