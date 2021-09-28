"Out of the ring you are an absolute loser" - Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya continue trading barbs on social media

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya continued their rivalry as they took to Instagram.

The UFC president responded to De La Hoya via an Instagram story. White did not hold back from expressing his feelings towards 'The Golden Boy.'

He wrote:

"@OSCARDELAHOYA DON'T WORRY ABOUT VOLKANOVSKI YOU CLOWN. HE HAS A TEAM OF VERY INTELLIGENT, SOPHISTICATED PEOPLE BEHIND HIM AND HE'S CLEARLY DOING VERY WELL FOR HIMSELF IF HE NEEDS TO BUY AN 8 BALL THEN MAYBE HE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU FOR SOME GUIDANCE. IT'S NO SECRET YOU'RE A LIAR, DRUG ADDICT, AND ALL AROUND SCUMBAG. IT DOESN'T MATTER THAT YOU 'LACED UP GLOVES' AND THERE IS NO DOUBT YOU ACCOMPLISHED BIG THINGS IN BOXING. BUT, OUT OF THE RING YOU ARE AN ABSOLUTE F****** LOSER."

De La Hoya took to Twitter after UFC 266 to congratulate Volkanovski moments after his successful title defense against Brian Ortega. However, 'The Golden Boy' exasperated White when he said the Aussie champ 'made 1/20 of what he's worth.' The UFC boss fired back, saying:

"S**U U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get K**O by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance."

The exchange continued on Instagram the following morning as the two refused to back down from a scorching battle of words.

Take a look at the full exchange here:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White going at it on Instagram 👀 Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White going at it on Instagram 👀 https://t.co/gATtejKJdT

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya butt heads before the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya's feud first began in August 2017 when Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a crossover boxing bout.

Oscar De La Hoya publicly condemned the crossover bout. He claimed that Floyd Mayweather and 'The Notorious' disrespected boxing. The controversial statement infuriated UFC president Dana White, who took things into his own hands and ignited the ongoing feud.

danawhite @danawhite WTF?!? Is this guy snorting coke and drinking booze again??!? #OscarDeLaArum WTF?!? Is this guy snorting coke and drinking booze again??!? #OscarDeLaArum https://t.co/awn2bgnWNV

