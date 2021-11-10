"They say I'm too biased" - Daniel Cormier jokes about 'not being allowed' to commentate during Max Holloway's fights

Daniel Cormier hilariously claimed he's not allowed to commentate during Max Holloway's fights in the UFC. In the latest episode of DC & RC podcast, Cormier said he isn't allowed to commentate Holloway's fights because he's accused of being 'too biased' in favor of 'Blessed.'

"Max, every time you go in there we joke. You are just tremendous, next level. People pay the big bucks to go watch Max Holloway performing. Everytime I'm able, I love sitting next to the octagon. Hey, I'm not allowed anymore champ, because they say I'm too biased towards you," Daniel Cormier said.

DC's claims cracked up the former featherweight champion, who is set to return to the octagon this weekend in a number one contender's fight against Yair Rodriguez. Holloway said he'd like to have Cormier seated octagon-side during his fights so that he can talk to someone while fighting.

"Hopefully you're in there. Tell Dana White to give you tickets or something. I need somebody to chat when I'm fighting. I like having stories," Holloway said.

Check out the latest episode of DC & RC podcast below:

Justin Gaethje accused Daniel Cormier of being biased towards Islam Makhachev

While Cormier was certainly joking about not being allowed to commentate on Holloway's fights due to being biased towards him, Justin Gaethje leveled similar allegations against the former two-division champ. 'The Highlight' called out Cormier on social media during UFC 267 for claiming Islam Makhachev deserves to get a title shot ahead of Gaethje.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ. Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ.

In an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Gaethje explained why he chose to call out Daniel Cormier for his comments.

"I was just calling out the blatant bias, you know. You have a job and you can't stay in the middle. So that's a problem and I got to call it out... I don't care what he thinks or says right now. This is about me, this is about my team, this is about Michael Chandler. That's all irrelevant. Just watching the interview I was like, 'Holy sh*t! Suck it harder, man. Can you hide your bias a tiny bit?' That was my thought process that night and then I went to bed and I didn't think about it since then." Gaethje said.

