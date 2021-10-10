"The greatest heavyweight title fight" - Daniel Cormier, Jorge Masvidal and others react to the incredible heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

The much-anticipated matchup between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder lived up to the hype after the pair of heavyweight superstars put on an entertaining trilogy bout Saturday night. The rivalry appears to be finally over after Fury secured his second stoppage win over Wilder.

It was a battle of attrition that Fury ultimately won after 11 grueling rounds. 'The Gypsy King' proved once and for all that he's the better boxer when he flatlined Wilder with a clubbing right hook in the penultimate frame.

The combat sports world was in awe after witnessing the instant classic heavyweight clash. Here's how combat sports professionals reacted to the spectacle that was Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3.

UFC stars show respect to Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Former UFC titleholders Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman and Cody Garbrandt, were impressed after witnessing Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder go to war. The former two-division champ proclaimed the fight the "greatest heavyweight title fight" in recent history. Cormier added that Wilder had nothing to be ashamed of after a display of valiant effort.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma This is the greatest heavyweight title fight I have seen in a really long time! Go big boys!!!!! #FuryWilder3 This is the greatest heavyweight title fight I have seen in a really long time! Go big boys!!!!! #FuryWilder3

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma The Gypsy King!!!!!!!!! @Tyson_Fury is a beast and boy @BronzeBomber has nothing to be ashamed of. This shit was crazy! I am so happy I watched this fight. Bravo fellas The Gypsy King!!!!!!!!! @Tyson_Fury is a beast and boy @BronzeBomber has nothing to be ashamed of. This shit was crazy! I am so happy I watched this fight. Bravo fellas

Meanwhile, Weidman and Garbrandt were gobsmacked by the performances of Fury and Wilder. Weidman expressed his respect for both competitors, while Garbrandt called them "warriors."

Chris Weidman @chrisweidman So much respect for both fighters !! So much respect for both fighters !!

Reigning UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski has seen his fair share of barnburners. The Australian was recently in a brutal battle himself against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. For now, however, he's just enjoying specating the hard-hitting action.

Jorge Masvidal knows an entertaining fight when he sees one. It's safe to assume that Saturday night's main event has the MMA veteran's stamp of approval. Meanwhile, Marlon 'Chito' Vera, Frank Mir and Dillon Danis were just as hyped as anyone.

Finally, middleweight star Derek Brunson was undoubtedly impressed by Fury's pugilistic skills. But his post-fight singing? Not so much.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Anyone trying to tell the heavyweight champ of the world he can’t sing. 😂🤐 #FuryWilder3 Anyone trying to tell the heavyweight champ of the world he can’t sing. 😂🤐 #FuryWilder3

Boxing figures react to Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya and brothers Jake and Logan Paul tuned in to the biggest boxing event of the year. The former world champ-turned-promoter was at a loss for words to express his excitement, while Logan Paul said he was glued to his screen the entire time.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul one of those fights where you can’t blink one of those fights where you can’t blink

Also Read

Jake Paul @jakepaul I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me. I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me.

In classic Jake Paul fashion, 'The Problem Child' made a controversial statement after Fury's win. The YouTube star is reportedly closing in on a deal to fight Fury's younger half-brother Tommy.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh