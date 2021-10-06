"Everybody thought Conor would be the one that pursued this" - Daniel Cormier weighs in on Henry Cejudo's attempt to do something that 'seems impossible'

In the latest episode of ESPN's DC & RC podcast, Daniel Cormier weighed in on the possibility of Henry Cejudo challenging Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title.

Cormier said that everyone thought Conor McGregor would be the first fighter to pursue three different titles in the UFC. DC maintained that he was in awe of Cejudo for attempting to create history by becoming the first-ever three-division champion. However, he noted that the feat seems impossible to achieve.

"I think this is one of the challenges that may prove to be the most difficult for Henry Cejudo, who is my friend, who actually is going to be in Gilroy this weekend at a wrestling competition between the school that he coaches and the school that I coached in my academy so I'm going to see Henry this weekend and then hopefully we can get into it a little bit and kind of try to get the thinking behind this because to be a three-division champion, to be a three-division champion is... I mean everybody thought Conor was going to be the one that pursued this first, now it seems like Henry's going to be the first person to try to attempt and do something that honestly seems impossible."

Dana White is reluctant to hand Henry Cejudo an immediate title shot upon UFC return

Henry Cejudo wants to step out of retirement to take on UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He has asked Dana White to book the matchup on several occasions, but the UFC president thinks it's a difficult matchup to make right now. He believes a host of other contenders in the 145-lbs division want to fight Volkanovski for the title. He specifically mentioned Max Holloway, who has lost to 'The Great' twice.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Dana White tonight on Henry Cejudo: "Listen, he retired. You've been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It's a tough conversation." Dana White tonight on Henry Cejudo: "Listen, he retired. You've been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It's a tough conversation."

Henry Cejudo has been out of action since defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. 'Triple C' is a former bantamweight and flyweight champion in the UFC. Interestingly, Cejudo never lost his titles in a fight.

"I [won] my flyweight belt against Demetrious Johnson, I beat TJ Dillashaw, I went up, I knocked out Marlon Moraes, and I defended against Dominick Cruz, the greatest bantamweight of all time... facts are facts, man; I am the ultimate competitor." [via ESPN MMA]

