"It was just O'Malley throwing it out to the media" - Dominick Cruz believes Sean O'Malley never asked UFC for the fight after callout

Sean O'Malley has called out Dominick Cruz on multiple occasions.

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Suga vs Dom Dec 11? 👀 Suga vs Dom Dec 11? 👀

But the former 135-pound king has doubts about whether the 26-year-old really wants to pursue a fight with him.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour, the former UFC champion said that if 'Suga' really wanted a fight with him, he should have talked to Sean Shelby instead of putting it out in the media:

"I have had a couple of talks with [Sean] Shelby about why is this [a fight with Sean O'Malley] is being thrown out there but I think it was just O'Malley throwing it out to media to see what could be stirred up and made... If Sean O'Malley wanted to make a fight with me or anybody else, I know it's as simple as sitting in front of Sean Shelby man-to-man, eye-to-eye, being clear, being concise, telling him what you want and he'll probably give it to you... It's not that hard to get through to Sean Shelby. So, I would encourage anybody, including O'Malley.., If you wanna get a fight, instead of giving it to media, talk to Shelby... I don't think Shelby would have had a problem with giving him me if O'Malley would have asked him for it," said Dominick Cruz.

You can listen to Dominick Cruz's full interview below:

Dominick Cruz will fight Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269

Also Read

Dominick Cruz is expected to take on Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout at UFC 269. Cruz is coming off a split decision win over Casey Kenney at UFC 259. Before that, 'The Dominator' fought Henry Cejudo for the title at UFC 249. Cruz came up short, losing the contest via TKO in the second round.

Munhoz, on the other hand, lost his last fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 265 via unanimous decision. 'The Young Punisher' is going through a rough patch in the UFC as he has managed to win only one out of his last four fights.

Edited by Jack Cunningham