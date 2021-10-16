"You're basically a troll" - Dominick Cruz slams Henry Cejudo for trying to 'build clout' by chasing fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Dominick Cruz has slammed Henry Cejudo for trying to "build clout" by chasing a fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Dominator' recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. When asked about his opinion on Cejudo calling out Volkanovski, Cruz replied:

"You [Henry Cejudo] are basically a troll, you're no different than some guy sitting... You're a keyboard warrior now. I hear you did amazing things while you were in the sport, I respect that… but you're done. When you get back in the testing pool then I think ESPN and all these people should be talking to these athletes but why are we promoting people... there's nothing that they're gonna pay for. It's not fair."

Watch Dominick Cruz's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Alexander Volkanovski put in a spectacular performance and successfully defended his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. Immediately after the bout, Cejudo took to Twitter to call out Volkanovski. 'Triple C' believes he can dethrone the featherweight champion and become the first ever three-division champ in UFC history.

Both men appear interested in facing each other inside the octagon. However, UFC president Dana White doesn't seem to share the same enthusiasm for setting up a super fight between the two.

Demetrious”might rat” Johnson ✅

T.J Eposhaw ✅

Dominic “The booze” Cruz ✅

Pending Alexander The Average

@danawhite https://t.co/ld1lfGyi3J

Dominick Cruz revealed he'd love to face Henry Cejudo in a rematch

Dominick Cruz also revealed he would love to compete against Henry Cejudo in a rematch. The pair previously faced each other at UFC 249.

Cruz returned after almost four years to face Henry Cejudo last May for the bantamweight title. 'Triple C' landed a vicious knee in the second round that put the former champion on the ground. He followed it up with a barrage of punches before referee Keith Peterson stepped in. 'The Dominator' lost the bout via TKO.

Henry Cejudo went on to announce his retirement from the sport of MMA as a two-division champion and one of the greatest of all time.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo ESPN MMA @espnmma “Why would you bring back a Cejudo who’s playing it safe on the sidelines? For what? He doesn’t bring any extra views."With the bantamweight division rolling, @DominickCruz explains why he doesn't believe the UFC will bring Henry Cejudo back. (via @arielhelwani “Why would you bring back a Cejudo who’s playing it safe on the sidelines? For what? He doesn’t bring any extra views."With the bantamweight division rolling, @DominickCruz explains why he doesn't believe the UFC will bring Henry Cejudo back. (via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/FNUW3d4Tac This comment right here smells like alcohol and cigarettes. You still waking up from the nap I gave you 🛌 💤? Have fun on the prelims Dominique 💋🏆🏆🏆 twitter.com/espnmma/status… This comment right here smells like alcohol and cigarettes. You still waking up from the nap I gave you 🛌 💤? Have fun on the prelims Dominique 💋🏆🏆🏆 twitter.com/espnmma/status…

