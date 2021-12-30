×
Dominick Cruz uses hilarious clip to promote his MMA classes

Dominick Cruz [Image courtesy: @dominickcruz on Instagram]
Frank Bonada
Modified Dec 30, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Dominick Cruz has posted a clip of a street fighter utilizing similar head movements to what 'The Dominator' is known for in order to promote his MMA classes.

Dominick Cruz is undoubtedly a future UFC Hall of Famer. He has defeated some of the best 135lb fighters of all time, including TJ Dillashaw and Urijah Faber. He was even able to overcome Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson at UFC on Versus 6.

The primary way in which Cruz became so successful was the unique style that he developed. He utilizes movement in a way that allows him to avoid much of his opponent's output, whilst simultaneously attacking them from a variety of different and unexpected angles.

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw v Cruz
In a video posted to his Twitter account, fans can see the application of Dominick Cruz's style to a street fighting situation:

Move Like Cruz ⚡️members.dominickcruzmma.com/courses https://t.co/sJ7oOf3WqY

Who will Dominick Cruz face next in the UFC octagon?

Dominick Cruz most recently competed at UFC 269, where he put on an incredible display of skill against divisional veteran Pedro Munhoz. 'The Young Punisher' dropped Cruz in round one, but 'The Dominator' bounced back, winning the remaining two rounds in emphatic fashion.

Dominick Cruz now appears to be angling for a bout against a fellow former champion. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cruz stated that a bout with Jose Aldo appeals to him the most. 'The Dominator' said:

"I'm hearing most that the old legacy fight that never happened between me and Jose Aldo is, like, right there. Think of the things this dude's done and he's also been through the ups and downs of his career, and now made his way back in an extremely respectful form. So that fight, I understand how that can make sense." [H/T MMA on Point]

Dominick Cruz is still scoping the landscape but isn't opposed for a long-awaited showdown with Jose Aldo. 👀Source, MMA Hour: mmafighting.com/2021/12/28/228… https://t.co/f5IWC6iwc0

Edited by John Cunningham
