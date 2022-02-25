"What's good Nate?" - Dustin Poirier continues to call out Nate Diaz for a fight

Dustin Poirier recently took to Instagram to call out Nate Diaz once again. The pair have been campaigning for a fight in the welterweight division for a while. However, the UFC is yet to book the bout.

Here's what 'The Diamond' wrote on Instagram:

"Whats good Nate?"

Check out the post where Dustin Poirier once again called out Nate Diaz:

The duo have been vocal about the fight for a while. The pair have even taken to social media and exchanged words. Nate Diaz has also indicated that he wants to fight Dustin Poirier. Diaz has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, and it will be interesting to see who he faces.

Poirier and Diaz were previously set to clash at UFC 230. However, 'The Diamond' had to pull out late due to an injury.

Much has changed since then as well. Poirier went on to become the interim UFC lightweight champion. He also challenged for unified gold twice.

Poirier also turned the tables in his rivalry with Conor McGregor. The Louisiana native earned two back-to-back wins over the former two-division champion.

Diaz, on his part, has lost his last two fights. Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards got the better of the Stockton native. However, Diaz remains one of the biggest draws in the UFC.

Will Dustin Poirier ever become an undisputed UFC champion?

While 'The Diamond' has become interim champion before, he has been denied the undisputed championship twice. A loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 marked his first unsuccessful crack at the lightweight title.

Poirier then went on a three-fight winning streak. He earned consecutive stoppage wins against Conor McGregor before taking on Charles Oliveira. However, Oliveira submitted Poirier in their title clash at UFC 269.

Watch Poirier speak about his loss at UFC 269 in the video below:

Poirier still has a few quality fighting years left in him. He needs to get a few wins under his belt before talk of another title shot gains traction. The UFC lightweight division is currently stacked with quality fighters.

Islam Makhachev is one such star who has his eyes on Oliveira's gold. Oliveira, on his part, defends the title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Poirier would be keeping a close eye on all these names. It will also be interesting to see if 'The Diamond' thinks about making a run for the welterweight title should a fight with Diaz get confirmed.

