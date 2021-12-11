Dustin Poirier weighs in on if Conor McGregor should be given an immediate title shot upon his return

Dustin Poirier has given his take regarding Conor McGregor being awarded an immediate title shot upon his return to mixed martial arts competition.

During a recent interview with mainevent, Dustin Poirier claimed that looking at the current situation from the perspective of a sport, McGregor has to win a couple of fights before fighting for the title.

However, 'The Diamond' is well aware of the business side of things and believes that if the current situation is being looked at based on 'entertainment' then Poirier is open to awarding McGregor a title fight right away if he wins the title at UFC 269.

"I mean, if we're looking at this as a sport, he has to win a couple first. If we're looking at this as cash grab and entertainment business and not a sport, give him a title shot. Let's go".

In 2021, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor twice and avenged his previous featherweight loss to 'Notorious' from 2014.

At UFC 257, the first UFC pay-per-view of the year, Poirier marked a huge TKO win over the former UFC lightweight champion. Fast forward to UFC 264, 'The Diamond' registered yet another big win over McGregor after the Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round, which eventually led to the end of the fight.

Dustin Poirier will fight for the UFC lightweight this weekend at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier will be fighting Charles Oliveira at this weekend's UFC 269 pay-per-view for the UFC lightweight title.

This will be the first time Poirier will challenge for the title since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. Whereas Oliveira won the undisputed title which was vacated by 'The Eagle' himself after his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Speaking of Gaethje, 'The Highlight' is also right in the lightweight title mix and is expected to fight the winner of this weekend's main event.

For Conor McGregor, it would be interesting to see how the UFC decides to match up with the former two-division champion once he is set to return to action.

