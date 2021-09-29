"They're like ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend" - Eugene Bareman slams Daniel Cormier for biased commentary during Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2

Alexander Volkanovski's coach Eugene Bareman has criticized Daniel Cormier's commentary. He has alleged that the former UFC fighter was biased during the second fight between Max Holloway and Volkanovski.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the City Kickboxing coach slammed 'DC'. He said he was being partial to his friend 'Blessed' while performing his commentary duties at UFC 251:

"The ultimate problem was, you had the fraternity against Volk [Alexander Volkanovski]... You had two chum-chum commentators, [Daniel] Cormier and [Max] Holloway, who I think, they used to be in a relationship or something back in the day. They're like ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend or something. They love each other and then you had Cormier building this rhetoric that how Max should have won it and then he had Dana [White] jumping on it but go back and watch that fight, go back and seriously study that fight," said Eugene Bareman.

Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title for the first time against Max Holloway at UFC 251. The fight was a razor-close contest that ended with a split decision victory for 'The Great'. The three judges scored the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in the Australian fighter's favor.

The fight became a point of controversy as many believed Holloway to be the rightful victor that night.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway appear to be on a collision course for a trilogy fight

It appears that if everything goes according to plan, the MMA fans will get a chance to see a trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Since their second encounter, both fighters have scored amazing wins against highly skilled opponents. Holloway took on Calvin Kattar in January 2021. The five-round fight was a 'Blessed' show from start to finish as the Hawaiian fighter battered Kattar for 25 minutes.

Volkanovski, on the other hand, successfully defended his title this past weekend against Brian Ortega in what was one of the best fights of 2021.

Holloway is currently scheduled to take on Yair Rodriguez in November. If the 29-year-old manages to get past the Mexican fighter, there is a high chance that the UFC will book a trilogy fight between him and Volkanovski next.

