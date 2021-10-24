"How is he still doing this at 45?" - Fedor Emelianenko stuns MMA Twitter after emphatic Bellator 269 win

Fedor Emelianenko racked up his 40th professional victory in style on Saturday. He knocked out No.2-ranked Bellator heavyweight Timothy Johnson at Bellator 269.

It took the 45-year-old less than two minutes to get past his opponent inside the VTB Arena in Moscow.

'The Last Emperor' dominated his opponent right from the word go by rushing in and connecting with neat one-two combinations. Johnson tried to show some aggression of his own but ended up getting floored after being on the receiving end of consecutive left and right hooks.

The MMA world couldn't contain its excitement after Fedor Emelianenko improved his record to 40-6-1. The likes of Ariel Helwani and Chamatkar Sandhu were among a host of reactions to the fight on social media. One user questioned how 'The Last Emperor' is still brutally knocking his opponents out at the age of 45.

"The Last Emperor Fedor Emelianenko still has dynamite in those hands. Listen to that Russian crowd. How is he still doing this at 45. Mind blowing," said @LewisSimpsonMMA on Twitter.

Fedor Emelianenko will consider retirement following Bellator 269

Prior to Bellator 269, Fedor Emelianenko suggested that the Timothy Johnson fight in Russia could be the last of his professional MMA career.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Emelianenko said that he's been blessed to compete for so long in his career. He added that any decision about continuing to fight would depend on his family and future health.

"There is such a chance [of retirement]. Certainly that would depend on my health, on my physical condition after the fight. Certainly we’ll discuss that with the family as well."

Given his remarkable performance in Moscow on Saturday, it seems likely that we'll see 'The Last Emperor' enter the cage again.

Watch Fedor Emelianenko in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Fedor Emelianenko is a former Pride FC and WAMMA heavyweight champion. Despite being close to joining the UFC, he never fought for MMA's biggest promotion.

