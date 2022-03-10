"Joe Rogan is not a racist" - Former US President Donald Trump weighs in on 'N-word' controversy

Former United States President Donald Trump backed Joe Rogan after the veteran UFC commentator received backlash for using the 'N-word' repeatedly.

The popular podcaster was at the center of another controversy after a montage of himself saying the 'N-word' has gone viral on social media. Rogan has since apologized but his platform, Spotify, continues to face mounting pressure to remove his podcast from its library.

Speaking about censorship as a guest on the Full Send podcast, Trump brought up Rogan and his recent string of issues. The former POTUS said:

"Joe Rogan is not a racist, okay? He's a very interesting guy that people like listening to. But you know they've been hitting him pretty hard. I did tell him one thing, 'Stop apologizing.'"

Rogan has emerged as one of the most controversial figures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his 'N-word' issue, the podcaster came under fire for his polarizing takes regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and health protocols.

Donald Trump tells Joe Rogan to stop apologizing

As far as Donald Trump is concerned, the only mistake Rogan made was apologizing to the "radical left maniac and lunatics." Trump previously released a statement saying:

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you and it will never be!"

The 54-year-old comic issued an apology on his Instagram for his repeated use of the racial slur. According to the comedian, he's now aware that he can't say the 'N-word' under any circumstances, but at the time he thought he could in the right context. He said:

"It's not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner," the UFC commentator said during the six-minute video. "I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

