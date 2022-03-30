"Sometimes it can break a career" - Georges St-Pierre talks about the consequences of Francis Ngannou boxing Tyson Fury

Georges St-Pierre has outlined the consequences of Francis Ngannou possibly boxing Tyson Fury shortly. 'GSP' believes that in a boxing match, the odds will heavily favor Fury.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting Francis Ngannou confirms plan to fight Tyson Fury amid UFC contract dispute mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… Francis Ngannou confirms plan to fight Tyson Fury amid UFC contract dispute mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/03VdkAar8i

According to St-Pierre, Ngannou and Fury will never fight under mixed martial arts rules, as he believes 'The Predator' will crush the boxing heavyweight in under 30 seconds.

While speaking on The MMA Hour, the former UFC two-division champion explained why a loss to Fury in boxing could change Ngannou's career, he said:

"He's a specialist of mixed martial arts, Tyson Fury has boxed all his life, so the odds will go towards Tyson Fury in a boxing match. Of course they will never fight in MMA because Francis will crush him under 30 seconds but I'm just afraid, if you step into boxing maybe he is going to get that punch and stuff. Sometimes it can break a career, you know what I mean."

Watch St-Pierre's full interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour below:

Georges St-Pierre on the Francis Ngannou contract situation in the UFC

In continuation of his interview with Ariel Helwani, Georges St-Pierre also spoke briefly about Francis Ngannou's current contract situation and the drama surrounding it.

'GSP' went on to claim that Ngannou took a big risk in fighting Ciryl Gane with an injured knee at UFC 270. The Hall of Famer also claimed that 'The Predator' deserves a new deal, as he added:

"Man, that guy crossed the ocean with a boat. And nobody could swim, that guy could have died. So for him the significance of fighting, it must be different for him, coming from that background. He's got an incredible story and he made it. I'm so glad that he made it. And now he deserves it, a 100%. I heard he fought his last fight with a knee injury. That's crazy, he took an enormous risk."

ESPN MMA @espnmma Heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou is set to undergo surgery next week. (via @BOkamotoESPN) Heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou is set to undergo surgery next week. (via @BOkamotoESPN) https://t.co/ELxHINAshn

On the back of a big win over 'Bon Gamin', Ngannou is currently sidelined for 9 months after undergoing knee surgery recently. It remains to be seen if the reigning UFC heavyweight champion will re-sign a new deal with the UFC or not.

