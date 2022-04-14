"I will prove you wrong Hall of Famer" - Henry Cejudo goes after Michael Bisping for saying 'Triple C' is too small to fight Alexander Volkanovski

In a recent post on social media, Henry Cejudo went after former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping for claiming that he would falter against Alexander Volkanovski.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' broke down a potential fight between Cejudo and Volkanovski after news of 'Triple C's' return and his intentions to compete for a third title made headlines.

Michael Bisping argued that 'Triple C' may have a tough time competing against the UFC featherweight champion, who holds a significant advantage when it comes to physical stature.

Responding to his claims, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion took to Twitter, vowing to prove Bisping wrong.

In addition to the strongly worded message, Cejudo also shared a picture of Bisping and Georges St-Pierre. 'GSP', who was shorter than 'The Count' managed to defeat the Englishman to capture another title at UFC 217 back in November 2017.

"I will prove you wrong hall of famer. [Michael Bisping] I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4."

Interestingly, 'The Count' was quick to respond to Cejudo's proclamation:

"Haha well leave me alone little guy I'm retired :) good luck you though. Wish you the best!"

Despite the initial response from Cejudo, it seems like both 'Triple C' and Bisping chose to agree to disagree.

" @bisping Retirement was fun. Have a pina colada for me. Cheers"

Henry Cejudo reveals why he can still compete at the highest level

In a recent interaction with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Henry Cejudo opened up about the factors that allowed him to compete in a high-stress championship fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo opined that his fight IQ and his experience of fighting across multiple platforms and weight classes offered him the tools that are necessary to overcome 'The Great' inside the octagon.

"Because of my IQ, my experience, the fact that I've stayed in the game, you know. I mean, it's not like I've been away from the game. Like I've been in the game. Like, I've had a chance to really dissect me."

Watch the full episode of The DC & RC Show right here

Henry Cejudo last featured inside the octagon in a fighter's capacity in May 2020 at UFC 249. 'Triple C' recorded a successful title defense of his UFC bantamweight strap in a fight against Dominick Cruz, winning by way of a second-round finish.

