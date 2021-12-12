"I'm thankful for Keith Peterson" - Henry Cejudo reacts to Dominick Cruz's comeback victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reacted to his former foe Dominick Cruz's victory at UFC 269.

'The Messenger' put out a tweet taking a humorous dig at 'The Dominator'.

The tweet was a reference to Cejudo and Cruz's fight at UFC 249. The two 135-pounders squared off in May 2020 for the bantamweight title. Cejudo proved himself to be the superior fighter that night as he scored a second-round TKO victory over Cruz. The fight was Cejudo's last appearance in the UFC octagon as he announced his retirement from the sport in the post-fight interview.

In the aftermath, 'The Dominator' said the fight was an early stoppage and accused referee Keith Peterson of being under the influence of alcohol during the fight.

“I wish there was a way to keep these refs a little more responsible sometimes. The guy [Keith Peterson] smelled like alcohol and cigarettes, so who knows what he was doing. Definitely [he did]. I wish they drug tested them. I know Herb Dean is good. He’s one of the best refs. I immediately when I saw that ref I was like, ‘Man, is there a way to veto a ref and get a new one?’ I wonder that.” said Dominick Cruz.

Watch Dominick Cruz criticize Keith Peterson following his loss to Henry Cejudo, right here:

Dominick Cruz has scored two back-to-back wins since his loss to Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz appears to have recovered well from his loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 249.

In March 2021, the 36-year-old took on Casey Kenney at UFC 259. The fight went the full distance of 15 minutes and ended with a split decision victory for 'The Dominator'.

Cruz's next fight took place UFC 269 where he took on Pedro Munhoz in the prelims of the fight card. The former bantamweight champion faced adversity early on as he was knocked down in the first round by the Brazilian. However, Cruz bounced back and went on to win the fight via unanimous decision.

