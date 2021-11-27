"Put that guy in movies" - Henry Cejudo reacts to popular self-defense instructor teaching how to block a kick

When it comes to fighting and self-defense, what one trains for in the gym hardly comes to pass in real-life scenarios, take it from an Olympic Gold medallist, Henry Cejudo.

While in conversation with the 'Schmo' on a Thanksgiving segment of 'The Triple C and the Schmo Show', the former UFC champ-champ was seen critiquing a self-defense tutorial from one of the more popular YouTube channels.

The video, which was initially posted by the Detroit Threat Management Center, was posted to teach people how to defend against attackers who were looking to harm them with kicks. 'Triple C', however, was hardly impressed, to say the least. Here's what 'The Messenger' had to say about the self-defense technique:

"I'm in a loss for words. I don't know what that was, to be quite honest with you. Put that guy in movies because that's about the only place you can be able to see that, as a damn Hollywood movie 'Schmo'! I hope that dude ain't an actual Police officer, because if he is, he's in trouble," exclaimed Henry Cejudo.

Catch the entire Thanksgiving Special segment with Triple C and the Schmo right here:

Henry Cejudo talks kick defense in MMA

In a video posted earlier this year, Henry Cejudo collaborated with Dynamic Striking to raise awareness about defense against leg kicks and high kicks.

The Dynamic Striking YouTube channel is a platform that deals with helping people and fans improve their striking. In the video, Henry Cejudo opined that the best defense against kicks was to avoid them completely.

"My philosophy is avoid the kicks. Two or three kicks man, will compensate your arms, compensate everything that you have and we've seen that. You guys make those adaptations accordingly. Do not get kicked. Last resort is going to be checking and if you're able to catch these kicks, these are good things," said Henry Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo break down his tactics for defending kicks right here:

Although Henry Cejudo's defense against kicks is geared towards fights in MMA, as a rule of thumb for someone who wants to avoid getting hurt is to avoid kicks at all times. Henry Cejudo is currently using his expertise inside the octagon to help the likes of Jon Jones make their way back into active competition.

