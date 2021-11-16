"He's a greater competitor than he is a fighter" - Henry Cejudo reveals all on training with Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo has been training with some of the greatest fighters in the UFC, including Jon Jones.

Describing the nature of his training sessions with Jon Jones, 'Triple C' has claimed that 'Bones' remains one of the best competitors and fighters in the UFC. While in conversation with The Schmo on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo opened up about how their training sessions have been progressing.

"I've always been a big fan. What makes Jon Jones so special, Schmo, is the fact that he a greater competitor than he is a fighter. He finds a way to win. All those fights that you guys think that Jon Jones barely won, you guys are crazy. He's just a winner. He's able to slide through. But now with 'Triple C' in the team, it's a whole other set of dynamites."

Catch The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Henry Cejudo, in the wake of his decision to train with 'Bones', found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from Jon Jones' former foe, Daniel Cormier. However, 'Triple C' clapped back at 'DC', explaining that he thought it was his duty to help a fellow legend of the game.

Jon Jones is keeping a close eye on the UFC heavyweight division

Jon Jones has been eyeing a debut in the UFC's heavyweight division ever since talks with the UFC regarding his return fell through due to pay disputes.

In a recent post on Twitter, Jon Jones revealed that he will be watching the title unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane with a keen eye. Many expect the former light heavyweight champion to face the victor in the second quarter of 2022.

"I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January."

BONY @JonnyBones I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January

Although Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is still uncertain, he is clearly confident that it will take place soon enough.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having now trained with Henry Cejudo, Jones finds himself in a good position to announce his arrival in the UFC's heavyweight division in grand fashion.

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Harvey Leonard