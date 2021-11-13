"F*** Henry Cejudo" - Daniel Cormier slams 'Triple C' for training with Jon Jones; 'Bones' fires back calling DC a 'hater'

Henry Cejudo has been traveling across the MMA scene, training with a number of fighters, and has finally landed alongside Jon Jones. However, Daniel Cormier has seemingly expressed his qualms with the same with a post on Instagram, attracting the ire of Jon Jones.

In a post on Instagram, 'DC' asserted his displeasure by simply sharing a screenshot of Cejudo's post on Instagram that included a picture of Jones and Cejudo. He wrote, "F**k Henry Cejudo," and tagged Ali Abdelaziz and Cejudo himself.

In response, Jones took to Twitter to post a screenshot of DC's story, calling him out for being a 'hater'.

"Why are you such a hater, you don’t even fight no more!? Man that bitterness is real I tell ya," wrote Jon Jones on Twitter.

BONY @JonnyBones Why are you such a hater, you don’t even fight no more!? Man that bitterness is real I tell ya Why are you such a hater, you don’t even fight no more!? Man that bitterness is real I tell ya https://t.co/rZKCjz9N87

Jon Jones prepares for his return to the Octagon

Training alongside Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones is looking to find his way back to the top of the food chain in the UFC. Having been displaced briefly, training out of a home gym, Jon Jones' journey to UFC heavyweight domination was seemingly off track.

However, after parting ways with the Jackson-Wink MMA team, Jones has wound up at the doors of an affiliate gym, Jackson's MMA Acoma, which has breathed new life into his pursuit of greatness in the UFC.

What's more, Jones' choice of training partners will only serve to bolster his impending crusade to reclaim his lost glory. Henry Cejudo, who has worked with a number of former champions to help them reclaim their titles, is now doing the same for Jones.

BONY @JonnyBones Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels https://t.co/9p1HKELOdz

Having worked with the likes of Deiveson Figueredo and Zhang Weili in recent months, Henry Cejudo is seemingly helping Jon Jones prep for his return at the Fight Ready gym.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although there is no definite timeline for Jones' return to active contention in the Octagon, it seems like he may return with a bang when the time comes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar