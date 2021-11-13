Watch: Jon Jones trains with Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready a day after announcing return to his old gym, Jackson’s MMA Acoma 

Jon Jones has seemingly found a new training partner to help him find his way back to fighting shape. Henry Cejudo recently made his way into Jones' training center to help the heavyweight train ahead of his return to the UFC Octagon.

Henry Cejudo subsequently took to Twitter in a bid to offer fans some insight into their training sessions together.

"What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch…" wrote Henry Cejudo on Twitter.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo

🐐🐐

📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 https://t.co/waRgdbZMfH

Jon Jones has seemingly started out on his post-Jackson-Wink MMA journey with a bang at an affiliate gym, Jackson's MMA Acoma gym. The dojo is operated by Nick Urso, who learned his trade from Greg Jackson himself before branching out and breathing life into an affiliate gym.

Jon Jones feeling like a rookie

In a recent post on Twitter, Jon Jones opened up about the experience of training with one of the most highly decorated fighters in the UFC, Henry Cejudo. Jones wrote on Twitter:

"Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels."

BONY @JonnyBones Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels https://t.co/9p1HKELOdz

Henry Cejudo has been a recurring face in training camps across the MMA community. Over the course of this year, Cejudo has trained with the likes of Deiveson Figueredo and Zhang Weili, prepping them ahead of their fights in the UFC.

The Brazilian most recently fought Brandon Moreno at UFC 261, where he was forced to part ways with his flyweight title after a third-round submission loss. Looking to reclaim his lost title, Figueredo has been training with Henry Cejudo ever since.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Zhang Weili, on the other hand, welcomed the 'King of Cringe' into her training camp ahead of her fight against Rose Namajunas. Although Weili mounted what turned out to be yet another unsuccessful challenge against Namajunas, her training sessions with Cejudo appear to have aided her pursuit of the strawweight title.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar