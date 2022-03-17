"People know that it's just an act" - Henry Cejudo says Conor McGregor manipulated his path to UFC title shots

Henry Cejudo believes that Conor McGregor was able to manipulate his path to UFC title shots at the peak of his career. While 'The Notorious' walked the talk during his prime, Cejudo doesn't think he is the same fighter anymore.

According to Cejudo, even fans can see through McGregor's act now. For 'The Messenger', the Irishman's image has been reduced to a guy who was able leverage his stardom to get a shot at two world titles.

Cejudo recently said on The Triple C & Schmo show:

"Conor McGregor at that time in 2016, he did walk the talk. Everything that he was saying, it was happening. But guess what man, his persona's over. He is not that dude no more. Like people know that it's just an act, he doesn't have that juice no more. So to me captain, he's just a dude that at one point was able to manipulate himself to world titles and people bought into it."

Watch Cejudo weigh in on McGregor below:

While 'The Messenger' gave due credit to McGregor for his skillset, he doesn't believe the Irishman has a chance of returning to his earlier form.

Cejudo believes McGregor is surrounded by "yes men" and is obsessed with his own fame. The former Olympic gold medallist also believes the Irishman should fight YouTuber turned celebrity boxer, Jake paul.

The beef between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo's feud with Conor McGregor started when he criticized the Irishman's training footage. Commenting on a video posted by 'The Notorious', Cejudo wrote:

"Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the [GOAT].”

Check out Cejudo's comment below:

McGregor responded by calling Cejudo a 'little fat midget novice' in a now-deleted tweet. The feud further escalated with 'The Messenger' suggesting a return to the octagon at lightweight.

Check out the tweet below:

McGregor went on to call Cejudo a 'little fart', however, the Olympian was quick to fire back. Taking a dig at the Irishman's gas tank, Cejudo wrote:

"I don’t mind being a fart. Farts have Gas. You always run out."

Check out the tweet below:

McGregor has been out of action since last July after breaking his leg at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' is now rallying for a title shot against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on his return to the octagon.

