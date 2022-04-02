Henry Cejudo wonders how Aljamain Sterling would have reacted to getting slapped if he was Chris Rock 

Henry Cejudo is always looking for new ways to entertain himself and his fans, which is why he recently asked a fun question on Twitter.

Cejudo wanted his fans to answer how Aljamain Sterling would have behaved if he was at the end of Will Smith's slap at the Academy Awards.

"Before I got to sleep, I can’t stop and think If @funkmasterMMAwas Chris Rock, how many rolls would he have done after getting slapped?"

Henry Cejudo was among the many public figures who posted on social media about the infamous incident at the Awards, where Will Smith slapped the master of ceremonies, Chris Rock for making a joke about hs wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock's comment was aimed at Pinkett Smith's bald hairdo, which she shaves regularly due to a disease known as alopecia.

The comedian's joke was a reference to 'G.I. Jane', a 1997 American film starring Demi Moore. Moore, who won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress for her performance, had shaved her head bald for the role.

This is yet another chapter in the Cejudo-Sterling feud that goes back to UFC 259, when ‘Funk Master” won the UFC bantamweight title by disqualification as a result of Peter Yan’s illegal knee strike. Cejudo wasn't convinced that Sterling suffered any real damage from the strike and felt he was simply acting to get a DQ win.

According to Cejudo, the current bantamweight champion could make it in Hollywood:

"He got concussed and he couldn't fight but he could conduct a full ass interview and tweet after... this is why an Olympic gold medal is greatest accomplishment an athlete could do! But hey@funkmasterMMA at least you know you could make it Hollywood. And I’m not evening hating"

Henry Cejudo thinks that Petr Yan 'kneeds' him in his corner

Henry Cejudo offered to to be in Petr Yan's corner for the Russian's upcoming rematch with Sterling, after his cornermen were denied their visas. The two of them interacted on Twitter with Yan asking 'Triple C' about his plans on April 9.

Henry Cejudo replied that he's ready to be in Yan's corner, provided 'No Mercy' meets Cejudo's demand for a booster seat.

However, the Russian fighter wasn't too eager to accept the former champion's help and made it clear that he only needs him to bring a towel and an ice bag.

Petr Yan is heavily favored going into his unification bout with Aljamain Sterling. He is the current interim bantamweight champion after beating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267.

