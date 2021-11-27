Islam Makhachev reportedly set to compete in a blockbuster lightweight clash at UFC Fight Night 203 next year

According to a report from Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Islam Makhachev is set to face Beneil Dariush in a huge lightweight showdown.

Taking to Twitter, Okamoto confirmed that the pair will collide in a five-round main event. The fight is scheduled for February 26. A location for the event is yet to be revealed.

Here's the report from Brett Okamoto on Twitter:

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush ( @beneildariush ) vs. Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. https://t.co/xETKmx8l27

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN 26th of February! Apologies. Not a Sunday card. Main event UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb. 26. 26th of February! Apologies. Not a Sunday card. Main event UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Islam Makhachev will be heading into this fight on the back of 9 straight wins in the UFC. Beneil Dariush, meanwhile, currently has 7 wins in the promotion and will aim for his 8th victory in a row.

In 2021, Islam Makhachev has competed thrice in the UFC. His first win of the year was against Drew Dober at UFC 259, followed by a dominant main event win over Thiago Moises. At UFC 267, Makhachev defeated veteran lightweight fighter Dan Hooker inside the first two minutes of their showdown on Fight Island.

Beneil Dariush's last fight was a victory over former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson. Dariush defeated 'El Cucuy' at UFC 262. The rising lightweight contender also has wins over the likes of Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, Scott Holtzman and Diego Ferreira.

However, a victory over fellow contender Islam Makhachev will arguably be the biggest of Beneil Dariush's career so far.

The winner of Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush is likely to receive a future title shot

Since beating Dan Hooker at UFC 267, Islam Makhachev has made it clear that he wants to fight for the UFC lightweight title.

Makhachev's teammate, and former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also made it clear that he wants to see the Russian fight for the belt instead of Justin Gaethje.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Justin Gaethje calling for next shot at the #UFC lightweight title Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Justin Gaethje calling for next shot at the #UFC lightweight title https://t.co/VISBdJZbFU

At UFC 268, a week after Islam Makhachev's big win, 'The Highlight' made his UFC return and was part of one of the best fights of 2021 against Michael Chandler. Gaethje beat the former lightweight title contender and made clear that he wants to face the winner of UFC 269's Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira main event.

Judging by the matchmaking here, it is quite clear that Gaethje will indeed fight for the belt next. The winner of Makhachev and Dariush will most likely get the first shot after that.

Edited by Jack Cunningham