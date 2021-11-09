"I hope he does well" - Israel Adesanya reacts to kickboxing rival Alex Pereira's spectacular debut win at UFC 268

Israel Adesanya has reacted to kickboxing rival Alex Pereira's spectacular UFC 268 debut. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya stated he isn't sure if he and Pereira will cross octagon paths, but 'The Last Stylebender' did wish his old foe well.

Warm sentiment aside, the current UFC middleweight champion believes Pereira will run into problems against contenders like Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender ✨🃏✨

The rules Don’t apply to me.

I’m not scared and I’m free.

Go outside, turn of your tv. ✨🃏✨The rules Don’t apply to me.I’m not scared and I’m free.Go outside, turn of your tv. https://t.co/Lqy5l8SPjt

Adesanya labled Brunson and Vettori the top middleweight gatekeepers and also his "children." The reigning 185 lb king has already beaten both, including two wins over 'The Italian Dream'.

"I don't know but I hope he does well, I hope he does well. I think he'll run into problems with like Brunson and Vettori, those guys. The gatekeepers, my children."

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira faced off twice in kickboxing bouts. In 2017, Pereira knocked out 'The Last Stylebender' after having already beaten him via decision in China.

After signing with the UFC, Pereira debuted against Andreas Michailidis. The Brazilian sensation knocked out his opponent inside the second round with a flying knee and capped a big win to start his UFC career.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



That is how you make a UFC debut! 🔥



Middleweight division notice!



#UFC268 Alex Pereira is a bad man!That is how you make a UFC debut! 🔥Middleweight division notice! Alex Pereira is a bad man!That is how you make a UFC debut! 🔥Middleweight division notice!#UFC268 https://t.co/wRXCYQYWu2

Check out Israel Adesanya's latest video below as he reacted to Alex Pereira's win at UFC 268:

Could Alex Pereira face Israel Adesanya for a third time in the UFC?

Currently, Alex Pereira must still rise the UFC ranks before meeting Adesanya under the promotion's banner. Pereira is expected to face tougher competition soon, however.

Conversely, Israel Adesanya last fought at UFC 263 when he defeated Vettori for the second time. The reigning UFC middleweight champion has three title defenses vs. top names.

Adesanya is next expected to defend his strap against former champion Robert Whittaker in 2022.

It is speculation for now, but if all goes accordingly, the MMA world could get another taste of 'The Last Stylebender' and Pereira. Though, this time Adesanya will have several other fighting disciplines to employ vs. his kickboxing conqueror.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will Adesanya and Pereira face off for a third time? How will that fight go under mma rules? Leave a comment below.

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Joshua Broom