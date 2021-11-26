"I almost pulled out of this fight" - Israel Adesanya reveals what made him almost withdraw from Derek Brunson fight in 2018

Israel Adesanya has revealed he almost pulled out of his Derek Brunson fight in 2018.

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya claimed he had difficulty adjusting to the time-zone difference between New York and Los Angeles.

'The Last Stylebender' noted he was used to being in LA and competing in Las Vegas, but the jetlag got to him in the lead-up to his fight against Brunson.

"I knew like, when it was time to shine, I'd f*** him up. Also, f*****g New York, the time difference, yeah, that one got me. I was used to being in LA, I was used to going to Vegas but then being on the East Coast, the jetlag definitely got me on this fight," Adesanya said.

Israel Adesanya added that he didn't sleep for the first four or five days after landing in New York. it wasn't until the day before the weigh-ins that he finally got some proper rest.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion also stated that knee issues almost caused him to cancel the fight against Brunson.

It wouldn't be a long night for Adesanya as he defeated the veteran Brunson inside the first round of their UFC 230 showdown.

Israel Adesanya is expected to defend the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker

Having captured the UFC middleweight title from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, Israel Adesanya is expected to face 'The Reaper' once again in early 2022.

Whittaker has won his last three fights since losing the title to Adesanya and has beaten the likes of Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya has already defended his title against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and very recently defeated Marvin Vettori in their rematch at UFC 263.

