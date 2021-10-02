"Don't be a clout trout" - Israel Adesanya slams fans who repeatedly 'beg' him for follows on social media 

Israel Adesanya has slammed fans for behaving like 'clout trouts' on social media, begging him to follow them on social media. 'The Last Stylebender' recently took to Instagram to share a message with some of his fans. The UFC middleweight champion asked them not to confuse Instagram with real life.

Adesanya also said that he has unfollowed everybody on social media. Izzy said he chose to do this because over the years, he had apparently "accumulated a lot of stupid follows" on Instagram out of "societal habits". However, Israel Adesanya claims he is now very choosy about who he follows on Instagram and only adds people he deems fit:

"This is something I wanted to address because going into 2021, I unfollowed everybody except everyone that's dead. Just because I felt like over the last how many ever years I've had Instagram, I've just accumulated a lot of stupid follows just out of societal habits I guess and I started to add people back as I see fit, as I like. When you get these f***ing grown men and women and clout trouts, [they] are like, 'Would you follow me?' I said 'Bro, it's Instagram, like f**k it's Instagram man, it's not that deep, cleanse your page.' I advise that and stop begging people to follow you, it's kind of gross," Israel Adesanya said.

Who will Israel Adesanya face in his next fight?

Israel Adesanya is currently awaiting his next challenge in the middleweight division. In his last fight, the Nigerian-born Kiwi outclassed Marvin Vettori to pick up a lopsided unanimous decision win. According to Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman, 'The Last Stylebender' might be defending his title against Derek Brunson next:

“I just assumed Brunson because, look, Brunson, I believe since he last fought Israel, is on a five-fight streak. And Robert, I believe, is on a three,” Bareman told Submission Radio.

However, ESPN's Brett Okamoto claimed that Brunson is scheduled to take on Jared Cannonier in January 2022. If that's the case, Robert Whittaker is likely to fight Israel Adesanya next.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Jared Cannonier ( @killagorillamma ) vs. Derek Brunson ( @DerekBrunson ) booked for Jan. 22. Could land on the same card as Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. No. 1 contender fight, yeah? Who you got here? espn.com/mma/story/_/id… Jared Cannonier (@killagorillamma) vs. Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) booked for Jan. 22. Could land on the same card as Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. No. 1 contender fight, yeah? Who you got here? espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

