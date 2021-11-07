"I'm a better striker than 99.9% of the people in the UFC" - Jake Paul claims he'd easily beat Kamaru Usman in boxing match, predicts outcome of UFC 268 main event

Jake Paul is confident Kamaru Usman wouldn't stand a chance against him in a boxing match.

The 24-year-old believes that if Usman competed in the squared circle at his natural weight of 190 pounds, it would not end well for the UFC welterweight champion.

Paul, who is set to challenge Tommy Fury on December 18, recently attended a press conference to promote his fifth professional boxing match. When a reporter asked him about a potential clash with Usman, Paul audaciously claimed he's a better striker than almost every member of the UFC roster.

"Get your boss, Dana; get your dad and see if your dad will let you out of your contract to fight me. Again, I'm not scared of anybody. I'll fight anybody. I'm a better striker than 99.9% of the people in the UFC. Maybe some of the heavyweights could sit in there and spar with me but that's about it. People think I'm crazy but I'm gonna prove everyone wrong and they'll come back to this interview years later and say, 'damn! this kid knew what he was talking out.'"

Paul later predicted that Kamaru Usman will beat Colby Covington at UFC 268 later tonight.

"Yeah, I mean, I think Usman beats Colby. Usman is definitely dominating in the UFC right now, especially at 170, but people forget I'm 190. You're gonna come up and weigh and fight someone his real own size in a boxing match. I'd beat Kamaru Usman easy. No problem."

Catch Paul's comments on Usman in the video below (1:00):

Kamaru Usman wants "eight zeroes" on his check for a Jake Paul fight

Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul engaged in a war of words after the YouTuber's win over Ben Askren in April this year.

While the idea of a boxing match between the two seems far-fetched, the UFC superstar told ESPN MMA he'd consider fighting 'The Problem Child' if he was offered a $100 million payday.

Watch Kamaru Usman talk about Jake Paul in his interview with ESPN MMA below (3:40):

As of now, Paul is not on Usman's radar. The 34-year-old champion is now interested in taking on the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer, Canelo Alvarez.

