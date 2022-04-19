"I'm playing with him and his nuts" - Jake Paul on Chael Sonnen's warning not to "play with Michael Bisping"

Jake Paul brushed off Chael Sonnen's warning not to mess with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Sonnen recently posted a snippet from his YouTube show, telling Paul to be careful with Bisping because "there's some guys that you don't" play with. However, 'The Problem Child' doesn't appear to be worried at all. He replied to Sonnen's tweet, writing:

"I’m playing with him and his nuts."

Paul has reignited his rivalry with Bisping after the YouTube star recently made fun of the retired UFC fighter's eye injury and challenged him to a boxing match. This comes after Bisping revealed that he was previously given an offer to box Paul, which he declined because the money wasn't right.

However, finances won't be the only obstacle for a potential Paul vs. Bisping boxing match to take shape. Even if both parties can come to an agreement, Bisping would still have to get licensed – which would be unlikely given his well-established vision problems.

Meanwhile, Bisping addressed Paul's callouts by pointing out his career accomplishments. On Twitter, 'The Count' wrote:

"Yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in."

michael @bisping yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. Jake Paul @jakepaul (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV…(using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status… I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… 👀 (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status… yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… 😂👀 yeah yeah, listen One eye, two eyes. I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community. Sadly little jakey, that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever. Let that sink in. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Jake Paul wants to "swallow Michael Bisping's eyeball"

Jake Paul's callout took a bizarre turn when he said he wanted to swallow Michael Bisping's prosthetic eyeball.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer posted a video of himself on social media, responding to Bisping's counterpoints. 'The Problem Child' said:

"Here are the two things I want to point out. A) Tyron Woodley was a five-time UFC champion and look what happened and B) Michael Bisping has paid me respect. Suspicious... so does this mean you respect me Michael? I think it does. You're swallowing your own words - I want to swallow your eyeball, pop that thing out for me daddy."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.



Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. Dear @bisping I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. Dear @bisping,I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me. Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. https://t.co/9Bv0bDTK1E

Bisping, of course, only has one working eye after he suffered a detached retina during a fight against Vitor Belfort in 2013. He secretly fought with impaired vision until he retired in 2018.

Edited by C. Naik