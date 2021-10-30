"He's a beast" - Jan Blachowicz gives his prediction for the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch

Jan Blachowicz has given his prediction for the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by MMA journalist James Lynch, several notable fighters were seen providing their thoughts on the highly anticipated welterweight title showdown at UFC 268.

Among them was UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. The Polish behemoth said that Usman is a beast and suggested that he will defeat 'Chaos' again.

"Usman is, you know, he is a beast. So, he gonna win the fight."

Jan Blachowicz will defend his UFC light heavyweight title in less than 24 hours against Glover Teixeira. The reigning champion has already defended his gold once - against Israel Adesanya. He will aim to put on another dominant performance against the veteran Brazilian in the main event of UFC 267.

Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is set to return to the octagon at UFC 268. At next weekend's pay-per-view, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will defend his welterweight belt in yet another fight against arch-rival Colby Covington.

The pair previously met at UFC 245 in 2019. Kamaru Usman beat 'Chaos' in an incredible back-and-forth fight, picking up a fifth-round TKO.

Covington, a former interim UFC welterweight champion, will aim to win the undisputed 170-pound title on his second attempt.

There are several challenges that Covington will face on the quest for the belt, the most significant being ring rust. Colby's last fight was over a year ago - against Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

Meanwhile, the reigning UFC welterweight champion has defended his title against Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal (twice). Kamaru Usman has been far more active than Colby Covington.

UFC 268 is set to be another blockbuster card at Madison Square Garden. The pay-per-view will feature the likes of Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, among others.

