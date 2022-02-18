Jennifer Gonzalez reveals she had altercation with USADA official ahead of her UFC release 

Jennifer Gonzalez has admitted that she had an exhausting back-and-forth drama with USADA.

The UFC’s recent signee has been released from the promotion, sources confirmed to MMA Fighting. This means that Gonzalez will no longer be making her UFC debut against Josiane Nunes at UFC Vegas 49 on Feb 26.

The report said the reason behind Gonzalez’s release is yet to be determined. However, ‘Jefa’ herself opened up about the subject on ESPN Chile.

An emotional Gonzalez bared that she "had an argument with the USADA representative sent to her gym and the test wasn’t done". The ugly turn of events has escalated to her parting ways with the UFC, per ESPN's Carlos Legaspi.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi explained live on ESPN Chile that she had an argument with the USADA representative sent to her gym and the test wasn't done. As now, she said she's out of the #UFCVegas49 card next Saturday.

The flyweight fighter then confessed that she had been “exhausted after what she experienced". Despite being cut by the company, the 35-year-old insists that she is in good fighting form amid all the drama.

In a recent live appearance on ESPN Chile, Gonzalez said [as translated by ESPN]:

"I'm at a good level, I could win that fight, but all this tires."

Watch Gonzalez make a shocking revelation below:

Gonzalez was set to make her maiden UFC appearance against Nunes in the undercard of UFC Vegas 49 next week. The event is headlined by the Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green fight. UFC officials are now reportedly looking for a replacement to take her place.

Jennifer Gonzalez may have hinted at who's to blame

Before her botched UFC debut, Jennifer Gonzalez was on a seven-fight win streak. She has a professional MMA record of 13-5. Ten of her victories have come by way of submission and three via KO/TKO.

Watch highlights of Jennifer Gonzalez's latest win below:

Apart from the USADA, Jennifer Gonzalez took a jab at her fellow Chileans over her dramatic UFC release. According to 'Jefa', her compatriots also played a part in her situation. In a recent cryptic Instagram post, Gonzalez wrote [as translated by Google]:

"My first offense was a guy without patience who did not want to understand that [I] had to keep the dogs to be able to attend to him, and put on a tremendous show. The second is missing this guy from the video... it is clear. Those are the two [reasons]... Chileans trying to harm other Chileans."

See Gonzalez's original post below:

