Joanna Jedrzejczyk 'isn't fighting enough' ahead of rematch with Zhang Weili claims John McCarthy

While discussing a recap of UFC 273, 'Big' John McCarthy claimed that he doesn't believe former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been active enough in the UFC for a victory over number one-ranked Zhang Weili.

Speaking on his podcast Weighing In with co-host Josh Thomson, when asked for his thoughts on the fight, McCarthy was quick to point out that Joanna's been away from the sport for two years.

"It's a great rematch but, Joanna hasn't been fighting enough."

Jedrzejczyk hasn't fought since her and Zhang's strawweight title fight in March 2020.

The two, who have each been champions, won fight of the year in their five-round war at UFC 248 where Weili defended her belt in a tight split-decision victory.

Since then, Weili has fought twice against Rose Namajunas, losing the belt via KO, and the rematch by split decision.

While she may be coming into this rematch off back-to-back losses, Weili has been in training camps and the octagon far more recently than Jedrzejczyk.

It was the logical step for the two to meet again, as they produced one of the greatest fights in UFC history, but McCarthy is concerned it won't have the same competitive nature as their first bout.

McCarthy went on to say:

"My concern isn't just she isn't fighting enough, but also it not living up to that first fight."

An understandable concern. In the same two-year timescale before their first fight, Jedrzejczyk and Weili each had five fights under their belts.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk or Zhang Weili and a trilogy fight against Rose Namajunas

The two are set to meet again in June, at UFC 275 in Singapore, a card headlined by a light-heavyweight title clash as Jiri Prochazka challenges champion Glover Teixeira.

UFC President Dana White has also teased that the strawweight bout may change to a five-round fight, despite it not being for the title or the main event. Joanna responded to this news on Twitter.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk @joannamma Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White says that he's not sure if Joanna vs. Weili 2 will be 3 rounds or 5 rounds. He asks @oscarswillis if he thinks it should be five, Oscar says it should be and Dana says that they will work on it. White says that he's not sure if Joanna vs. Weili 2 will be 3 rounds or 5 rounds. He asks @oscarswillis if he thinks it should be five, Oscar says it should be and Dana says that they will work on it. Hmmm twitter.com/aaronbronstete… Hmmm twitter.com/aaronbronstete…

Weili will enter the rematch as the No.1-ranked contender, while Jedrzejczyk is unranked, as she hasn't competed in two years.

It is believed the winner of the fight will go on to face either Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza for another chance at the strawweight title.

Namajunas is due to defend her title against Carla Esparza on May 7.

Should Namajunas successfully defend her title, it would set up the first women’s trilogy fight in UFC history.

