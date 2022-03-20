"I've decided that I'm very apolitical" - Joe Rogan confirms that Donald Trump will not be appearing on his podcast

Joe Rogan denied that former United States President Donald Trump will come on as a guest on his popular podcast.

During episode #1793 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old shot down rumors that he'll be hosting one of the most polarizing figures in the US. Speaking with former CIA officer Mike Baker, Rogan clarified:

"It's been a whole thing where a hundred people, at least, have texted me and sent me emails and contacted friends because they heard [Donald] Trump was coming on my podcast. The source of it is a fake Trump account on Twitter. It's Trump's face and it's a fake account that said, 'I'm going on the Joe Rogan podcast soon.' I think it came out on the fact that Trump was on the NELK Boys podcast, then YouTube removed that podcast. They pulled the podcast which is one of the craziest things you could do."

Rumors of Trump's appearance on JRE were apparently disseminated by a fake page posing as Trump's official Twitter account. The parody page announced on March 11 that Trump is scheduled to appear on the flagship Spotify podcast.

Rogan went on to explain why he's uninterested in inviting high-profile politicians on his show. The 54-year-old UFC commentator said:

"Look, I have decided that I am very apolitical when it comes to the future [of] like political candidates. I don't want to have that kind of influence and... I wanna be someone who can watch and observe. I don't want to be someone who is actually affecting this."

Donald Trump asks Joe Rogan to "stop apologizing"

Donald Trump once stated that Rogan did nothing wrong amid the podcaster's 'N-word' controversy. As far as the former head-of-state is concerned, the 54-year-old's only mistake was apologizing to the "radical left maniacs and lunatics." Trump previously released a statement saying:

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you and it will never be!"

Trump's comments came after the comic apologized for using racial slurs in the past. Rogan said he learned from his mistakes and vowed never to say the word again in any context.

