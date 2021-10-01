"He's insanely good" - Joe Rogan explains why he thinks Sean O'Malley is a 'special' fighter

It's no secret that Joe Rogan thinks highly of Sean O'Malley. From praising the UFC bantamweight during post-fight interviews to talking about him on his own podcast, Rogan has maintained that O'Malley is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion today.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old once again reiterated his thoughts on Sean O'Malley.

"Sean O'Malley is special. He's special. I love watching that dude fight. He's a uniquely confident wild mo********er who's super creative. He's insanely good. He's still getting better too. That's the wild thing about that dude," Rogan told his guest Bert Kreischer.

Rogan's appreciation for O'Malley increased after his lopsided win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. 'Sugar' knocked out Almeida in the third round, and his performance earned him a performance-of-the-night bonus.

During the podcast, Rogan said Almeida was one of the brightest prospects in the UFC before he locked horns with Cody Garbrandt in 2016. Although the Brazilian experienced a career downfall in the coming years, Rogan thinks O'Malley's dominating performance opposite a formidable fighter like Almeida speaks volumes about his talent.

"So when you see Sean O'Malley fight Thomas Almeida and just pitch a shutout, just a wild shutout... it was wild s**t. Sean is insanely accurate. His timing is spectacular."

When is Sean O'Malley fighting next?

Sean O'Malley wants to make his return to the octagon at UFC 269, which is scheduled to take place on December 11 later this year.

The 26-year-old was first rumored to be fighting Brian 'Boom' Kelleher before he called out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz on Monday.

Cruz, however, responded that he already has a fight booked on the December 11th card against someone who is ranked higher than him. He is expected to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

O'Malley's last UFC outing was on July 10, when he fought Kris Moutinho. In an entertaining contest, 'Sugar' stopped Moutinho in the final seconds of the third round.

O'Malley has now recorded two consecutive knockout wins since his only MMA loss to Marlon Vera in August last year.

