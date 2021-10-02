"All the world is a stage" - Joe Rogan takes another shot at President Joe Biden's televised third dose; MMA fighters react 

Joe Rogan recently came out with a conspiracy theory on his popular podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'. He suggested that Joe Biden faked his booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He then took to social media in a bid to share an image of Biden's vaccination that seemingly saw him getting jabbed on a staged set:

"All the world is a stage," wrote Joe Rogan on Instagram.

During a recent episode of the 'JRE' podcast, while in conversation with former CIA agent Mike Baker, Rogan suggested that Biden had received a dummy vaccine.

Since it was telecast live, Rogan speculated that the government would never run the risk of having the President exhibit the side-effects of the vaccine:

“I don’t think they would take the chance. I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television. What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like gets it and faints? Like, because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason," mused Joe Rogan.

Catch the entire segment with Joe Rogan and Mike Baker right here:

MMA fighters react to Joe Rogan's post on Instagram

Joe Rogan has enjoyed a tremendous amount of support from fighters and officials on the MMA circuit. Fighters such as Colby Covington, Marlon 'Chito' Vera and Israel Adesanya took to the comments section to rally behind the color commentator.

Also Read

MMA fighters on Joe Rogan's post on Instagram

Joe Rogan recently found himself on the receiving end of a tremendous amount of flak from people on social media as well. Critics have accused Rogan of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Jack Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Joe Rogan's thoughts on the matter? Yes No 1 votes so far