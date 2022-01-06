John McCarthy lists Nate Diaz's 3 best performances

Nate Diaz is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters to have stepped inside the octagon. Diaz's ability to deliver barnburners has earned him many hardcore fans over the years.

Former UFC referee Big John McCarthy recently listed Nate Diaz's top three performances of all time. According to McCarthy, Diaz's 2011 decision victory against Donald Cerrone ranks amongst his best performances. McCarthy said on the Weighing In podcast:

"His three best performances, if you look at it overall... you can sit there and say whatever you want... the Donald Cerrone fight, he was amazing with his counter striking. And his ability to hit 'Cowboy' when 'Cowboy' didn't expect to be hit."

Nate Diaz's fights against Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz fought Conor McGregor for the first time at UFC 196 in March 2016. Despite taking the fight on short notice, Diaz scored a stunning second round submission win over 'Notorious'.

John McCarthy ranked this among the Stockton native's top three performances. McCarthy told Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast:

"Then his two fights with Conor. He took that first Conor fight last minute, he had about a week to prepare for if that. And you know, went out there, took a lot of abuse in the beginning. But we all know that Nate can do that. And then just started peppering Conor, Conor got tired, tried to put him away and just did what he does. Started to put shots on him, hurt him and as he says, 'I made you a wrestler'."

Nate Diaz faced Conor McGregor in a rematch at UFC 202, months after their first encounter. Although McGregor earned a decision victory, John McCarthy commended Diaz's performance.

McCarthy further told Josh Thomson that McGregor was well prepared for Diaz this time around and successfully landed a lot of shots without over-exposing himself. However, he also noted that Diaz endured the punishment and took his time, often managing to get the Irishman into trouble. Overall, despite the loss, most agree the McGregor/Diaz rematch was a very close fight.

