John McCarthy reveals one UFC fighter who he thinks can beat Petr Yan

During a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy revealed the fighter he believes could beat Petr Yan.

When discussing who's capable of defeating the interim bantamweight champion, McCarthy named reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

McCarthy said that if Petr Yan moved up to the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski's style would cause him problems. McCarthy also went on to praise the Australian titleholder for his toughness.

"If you're going to actually put me in a position to say, 'Name me a guy you think could beat Petr Yan,' it's gonna be a man named Alexander Volkanovski. That would be the guy. If he [Yan] could move up to 145, the style of Volkanovski, the style of Yan; Volkanovski will give Yan some problems and the toughness of him, I think that's the guy."

Alexander Volkanovski is currently coming off a huge win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266. Prior to his victory over 'T-City', Volkanovski defended his featherweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 251.

The champion won the UFC featherweight title by beating Holloway at UFC 245 in 2019.

Petr Yan won the interim UFC bantamweight title at UFC 267

Petr Yan won the interim UFC bantamweight title at UFC 267 by beating Cory Sandhagen. 'No Mercy' lost the undisputed belt earlier in the year when he faced Aljamain Sterling.

Yan lost the UFC bantamweight title to Sterling via disqualification after hitting a downed 'Funk Master' with an illegal knee. The pair were set to run it back in a rematch in Abu Dhabi but Sterling pulled out of the fight. That led to Sandhagen being called to action and the creation of interim gold.

As things stand, Yan and Sterling look set for their long-awaited rematch in 2022. However, a date for the unification bout is yet to be officially announced.

