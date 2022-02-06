Jorge Masvidal criticizes U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi for recent comments - "She's not for the American people"

Jorge Masvidal has criticized Nancy Pelosi's comments urging American athletes competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to avoid discussing China's alleged human rights violations. According to the UFC welterweight, if the athletes are indeed at risk, there is no need to send them to China in the first place.

Masvidal blasted the U.S. House Speaker for her comments, claiming "she's not for the American people". He further stated that some American leaders in the past would've either ensured the complete safety of American athletes or not sent them to Beijing amid such circumstances. During a recent interview with Fox Sports, Masvidal said:

"She's [Nancy Pelosi is] not for the American people, you know, we've had other leaders in power that would have made sure no American got touched. If not they wouldn't send them if they if it was that much of a situation they could put him at risk."

Check out the interview below:

Jorge Masvidal is set to take on Colby Covington in a much-anticipated grudge match on March 5 at UFC 272.

Nancy Pelosi's comments further intensify concerns over athletes competing at 2022 Winter Olympics

Nancy Pelosi's comments came after a Chinese official recently claimed athletes will be "subject to certain punishments" if they discuss political issues at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

While speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, Pelosi warned U.S. athletes about "incurring the anger" of the Chinese government. She said it could lead to their reputations suffering damage as well as their families being put at risk.

She said:

"I would say to our athletes, you're there to compete, do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless. I know there is a temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that, but I also worry about what the Chinese government might do to their reputations, to their families."

Ryan Saavedra @RealSaavedra Democrat Nancy Pelosi tells U.S. athletes to cower to the Chinese Communist Party and not "speak out" against their human rights abuses. Democrat Nancy Pelosi tells U.S. athletes to cower to the Chinese Communist Party and not "speak out" against their human rights abuses. https://t.co/EqyK9K2yFL

Of late, there has been widespread criticism surrounding China's human rights abuses and violations of international law and freedoms. Back in 2019, anti-government protests in Hong Kong were brutally crushed by the police authorities.

The protests took place in response to the introduction of a bill that allows extradition of "criminal suspects" living in Hong Kong to mainland China. It seemingly aimed to stifle voices of political dissent in Hong Kong by enabling the government to arrest and subsequently extradite activists in the city.

Chinese human rights activist Teng Biao has dubbed the 2022 Winter Olympics the 'Genocide Games'. This was a jibe at the Chinese government's attempts to "turn the sports arena into a stage for political legitimacy and a tool to whitewash all those atrocities."

AP Sports @AP_Sports



It is the second time the city has hosted with human rights still a major issue: In California, a group of people from Tibet, Hong Kong, and Uyghurs protest the #Beijing2022 Olympics.It is the second time the city has hosted with human rights still a major issue: apne.ws/ZbIIVNs In California, a group of people from Tibet, Hong Kong, and Uyghurs protest the #Beijing2022 Olympics.It is the second time the city has hosted with human rights still a major issue: apne.ws/ZbIIVNs https://t.co/E0pmd5sMpw

Also Read Article Continues below

He said this in reference to China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people. The abuses are being regarded by many as genocide and crimes against humanity.

Edited by John Cunningham