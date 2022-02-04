Jorge Masvidal tied at No.8 with Jim Miller for most experienced fighters in the UFC

Stats have revealed that Jorge Masvidal is now the eighth most experienced fighter actively competing in the UFC.

'Gamebred' comes in at No.8 with 50 professional MMA bouts under his belt. The 37-year-old is tied with Jim Miller, who also has 50 fights on his record.

The fighter topping the list, presented by mmaonpoint on their Instagram page, is Russian-Ukrainian heavyweight Alexey Oleynik, who has competed in a staggering 76 professional MMA fights in his career.

The 44-year-old last competed in June 2021 against Sergey Spivak and lost via unanimous decision.

UFC veterans Clay Guida and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone grabbed the second and third spot on the list respectively, while light heavyweight Anthony Smith also features at the 6th spot with 52 fights.

Jorge Masvidal started his fighting career on the streets of Miami, Florida. He was often involved in street fighting events and his backyard fight videos are still popular on YouTube.

'Gamebred' made his UFC debut on April 20th, 2013, comfortably securing a unanimous decision victory against Tim Means.

Over the course of his lengthy MMA career, Masvidal has defeated notable names such as Darren Till, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Michael Chiesa, and Jake Ellenberger.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

One of the most anticipated grudge matches in the octagon will finally come to a head as Jorge Masvidal faces his former best friend-turned-bitter rival Colby Covington in the main event at UFC 272 in March.

The UFC recently raised the hype level for the rivalry with an exciting new video package featuring the duo.

The promo highlighted old footage of Masvidal and Covington getting along in the early days of their UFC stints. However, the video concluded with statements made by the two fighters after they began to feud.

Check out the promo for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal:

Interestingly, both Masvidal and Covington have suffered two losses against the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington vs. Masvidal will also be one of the rare occasions on which a UFC pay-per-view is headlined by a non-title fight. Similar to when Conor McGregor locked horns with Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew