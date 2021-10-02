"That's gonna be a blockbuster" - Jorge Masvidal wants a front-row seat for potential trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski

Jorge Masvidal is in awe of Alexander Volkanovski following the Australian's impressive performance against Brian Ortega at the recently concluded UFC 266 pay-per-view. Masvidal said he is eagerly anticipating a third fight between Volkanovski and Max Holloway. He is also ready to shell out some heavy cash for front-row seats at an event headlined by 'Blessed' and 'The Great'.

In a recent interaction with MMA Uncensored, Jorge Masvidal said that he wants to see two of the best fighters in the world being pitted against each other. For him, Volkanovski and Holloway are currently a cut above the rest of the featherweights. Therefore, it would make sense for the UFC to book a third fight between the pair:

"Volkanovski I think right now is in a different stratosphere, I think he's the best. I mean there is no fight I'm anticipating more than Max Holloway vs. Volkanovski. This fight I will pay my hard-earned money and everybody knows that I earned my money the hard way, I'll shell out heavy coins just to have some front seats there. That's going to be a f***ing blockbuster," Masvidal said.

Alexander Volkanovski awaits the winner of Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Following his win against Ortega at UFC 266, Volkanovski weighed in on the possibility of a trilogy fight against Max Holloway. According to 'The Great', Holloway must first beat Yair Rodriguez to earn himself another shot at the featherweight title. Holloway and Rodriguez are set to clash in November.

"How do I think that fight’s going to go? Yair Rodriguez, he’s a great fighter. Stylistically, I think Max is a nightmare for him. I’m expecting Max to go out there and do his thing and we’re going to be rerunning that trilogy and Dana’s gonna pay us good money for it,” Alexander Volkanovski said at the post-fight press conference.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway's first fight was at UFC 245 back in December 2019. The pair rematched at UFC 251 back in July 2020. On both occasions, Alexander Volkanovski emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

While Volkanovski dominated the first fight and was a clear winner in the eyes of many, that wasn't the case in the rematch. Their second clash was an intriguing back-and-forth battle and it was difficult to predict a winner. While the judges gave the nod to Volkanovski in the end, many experts and analysts claimed Max Holloway should have won the fight.

