"I have never seen Jose look as good" - Chael Sonnen believes Jose Aldo is 'on track' to face T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling

Chael Sonnen recently gave his opinion on Jose Aldo's resurgence in the bantamweight division.

During an episode of ESPN MMA's The Chael Sonnen Show, ‘The American Gangster’ showed his appreciation for 'Junior' and suggested the Brazilian has never looked as good as he does now.

“Jose Aldo drops from 145 to 135, north of 30. All on a pursuit to be a world champion. I've never seen Jose look as good as the last version of himself when he fought out in Phoenix. This is another big test, but I think he's right on track to perhaps get in there with the Dillashaws of the world. To have to get there with the Petr Yans... The Aljamain Sterlings. I think that everybody is watching Aldo... I would go as far as to call him an inspiration."

Jose Aldo is coming off a unanimous decision victory over fellow Brazilian bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. 'Junior' outstruck Munhoz during the fight, breaking his own one-bout significant-strike record in the process.

In his post-fight interview, Aldo said he wants to make his way back into title contention and win 135-pound gold for the first time. He also promised a more aggressive version of himself in his next fight.

Jose Aldo will face Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44

Jose Aldo is set to take on Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 on December 4. The veteran will take another big step towards challenging for the bantamweight strap if he can get past the challenge of the surging Font.

Font is coming off a comfortable unanimous decision win in against Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27. The fight was competitive at the start, but Font quickly pulled away in the championship rounds with his constant pressure and crisp striking.

Both Jose Aldo and Rob Font have an attacking high-pressure style. They will both look to press the action and try to get their opponent on the back foot.

If 'Junior' wins, it will mark his third consecutive victory in the bantamweight division. Aldo would set himself up nicely for a title shot later down the line.

Rob Font, meanwhile, enters the fight on a four-fight win streak. The December 4 result will certainly help shape the future picture of the bantamweight division.

