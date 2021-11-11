"I think he's just gonna maul Yair" - Josh Thomson breaks down Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Josh Thomson has provided a breakdown of the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez fight.

During a recent edition of Weighing in, Thomson pointed out that Max Holloway's speed, reach, range, boxing abilities, conditioning, and cardio will be a huge factor in the fight.

According to Thomson, the former UFC featherweight champion will maul Rodriguez this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 42.

"Max Holloway with the speed, the reach, the range, his boxing abilities, the conditioning, the cardio, the pace of pushing that young kid around, I think he's just going to maul Yair." - said Josh Thomson.

However, Thomson isn't ruling out the possibility of being proved wrong by Rodriguez. He believes if 'El Pantera' takes a page out of champion Alexander Volkanovski's book and starts landing on Holloway's legs, he might have a chance at winning this fight.

Thomson thinks it will be easier for Rodriguez to catch Max Holloway during transitions if he follows the same but concluded his statement by praising Holloway and labeling him a 'stud'.

"Now, maybe Yair is going to prove me wrong, he might. The kicks might be a factor. I think if he takes a page out of Volkanovksi, out of Volk's book, he takes a page out of Volk's book and starts landing the legs, it could change the tempo of the fight and make it easier for him to catch Max in the transition. It's going to be harder for him to set, put weight down on the punches, if he can do that early in a five-round fight, he'll have a chance but Max is a stud man." - added Josh Thomson.

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will collide in a huge fight this weekend at UFC Vegas 42

This Saturday at the UFC Apex, Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will square off in a huge featherweight showdown. Heading into the bout, Holloway is on the back of a big win over Calvin Kattar, whereas Rodriguez last competed in 2019 when he defeated Jeremy Stephens.

A win for Holloway this weekend would likely confirm his third fight against Alexander Volkanovski and yet another featherweight title fight. But, Yair's goal will be to ruin Holloway's chances and set his sights on the belt instead.

