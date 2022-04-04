Julianna Pena flips the coin for Miami Open 2022 men's singles final

UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena was given the honor of flipping the coin for the men's singles final of the Miami Open 2022.

Back in December last year, Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the promotion at UFC 269. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' defeated the then-No.1-ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter and 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes via rear-naked choke in round two of their bout.

Current champion Pena was honored to be at the Miami Open and posted a photo on her Instagram handle with the following caption:

"Was an honor to do the coin flip this weekend @miamiopen ! What a match between @carlitosalcarazz & @hubihurkacz."

The Miami Open is a tennis tournament and is part of the men's ATP Tour Masters 1000 circuit and women's WTA 1000 circuit, an annual series of nine tennis tournaments featuring the top-ranked players.

In the final, Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud to win his third title.

Julianna Pena hints at drama in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter with Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena has teased some drama between herself and Amanda Nunes on this year's edition of The Ultimate Fighter.

Pena and Nunes will coach alongside each other in TUF 30, scheduled to begin on May 3. They had a heated build-up to their title fight at UFC 269 and will now coach against one another before squaring off in a title rematch later this year.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Pena explained what she learned about Nunes during the show’s production:

“I would say that she’s a little bit more high maintenance than I had originally anticipated. That’s for sure. Yeah, I would definitely say that there’s a little bit of like a sad bravado about her that I think that she’s really wanting to come back and get her belt back. And so we had some words. We had some choice words. You’re gonna have to watch the show. But yeah, not gonna happen.”

Check out Julianna Pena's interview with The Schmo below:

TUF has proven to bring out the best and worst of UFC fighters during their time coaching the show. It appears that Pena and Nunes shared plenty of tense moments during their extended period together for filming.

