"He better pray and hope that he takes me down" - Justin Gaethje explains the only way Charles Oliveira could beat him in a fight

Justin Gaethje has reacted to Charles Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

In the aftermath of the pay-per-view, 'The Highlight' was in conversation with Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA and stated that he absolutely loved Oliveira's performance.

Justin Gaethje gave props to the reigning UFC lightweight champion and made it clear that he cannot wait to fight 'Do Bronx' for the undisputed world title in the near future.

According to Gaethje:

"I absolutely loved it. No disrespect to Charles, he is now the undisputed champion and I cannot wait to fight him. I don't care, where or when, but yeah."

Check out Justin Gaethje's tweet after the UFC 269 main event below:

During the same interview, Justin Gaethje added that he saw a very resilient competitor in Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 but cannot wait to break his face when they eventually collide.

The former interim lightweight champion went on to mention that Charles Oliveira gets hit a lot and 'Do Bronx' better hope that he takes Justin Gaethje down and gets the choke in order to finish him.

"I saw a competitor tonight, I saw a dog and I can't wait to break his face. He gets hit a lot, he better pray and hope that he takes me down and gets his choke because if not, we'll see what happens." - added Justin Gaethje

Check out Justin Gaethje's interview with Megan Olivi after UFC 269:

Justin Gaethje is expected to fight Charles Oliveira for the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship next

Justin Gaethje is currently fresh off a win over Michael Chandler from UFC 268 in what was regarded as one of the greatest UFC fights of all time.

The last time Gaethje lost inside the octagon was back at UFC 254 when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and failed to capture the UFC lightweight title.

However, now that 'The Highlight' has found his way back into the win column, he has the opportunity to capture the undisputed lightweight title.

As things stand, the fight between Gaethje and Oliveira is yet to be confirmed but fans can expect them to collide at some point in 2022.

