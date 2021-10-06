"Pound-for-pound MMA fighter and pound-for-pound boxer" - Kamaru Usman hints at a potential boxing match with Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman is currently preparing to defend his belt for a second time against Colby Covington. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' also has his sights set on another potential opponent, with a switch to boxing potentially in the works.

Speaking to The Schmo, Kamaru Usman revealed that he is considering pushing for a boxing match with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez next. He stated that it would be the first time a pound-for-pound No.1 MMA fighter took on the pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer.

A fight between Usman and Canelo would no doubt generate huge interest from combat sports fans all across the globe. Whether the Mexican would accept a crossover bout is another matter.

Speaking about a potential clash with the unified super middleweight world champion, Kamaru Usman said:

"I might have to go drag Canelo out... when he's done with all these guys that he's running through. I mean, it's never been done. I might have to drag him into... if not in the octagon, I might have to drag him in the ring and actually take him. Cus' it's pound-for-pound, never been done. Pound-for-pound MMA fighter and pound-for-pound boxer. So, that might be next."

You can check out Kamaru Usman's full interview with The Schmo below:

What are Kamaru Usman's options if he does not venture over to boxing?

Kamaru Usman must first defeat Colby Covington for a second time at UFC 268 before he can begin looking at potential superfights with the likes of Canelo.

Should he defeat 'Chaos', Usman's UFC contract will likely see him have to defend his welterweight title again before he starts going down a crossover route similar to that of Conor McGregor.

If that is the case, then Usman has a few options ahead of him. Leon Edwards is on an incredible win streak and has been calling for a title shot. However, Dana White has implied that Edwards may end up fighting Jorge Masvidal next. Should the fight be booked, Edwards may well be unavailable for an extended period of time, win or lose.

That leaves Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque. Burns was defeated by Usman earlier in the year, although he did pick up an impressive win at UFC 264 over Stephen Thompson. However, Vicente Luque seems the most likely candidate, having finished both Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa in 2021 already.

