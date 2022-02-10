Kamaru Usman reveals he was "afraid" going into Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal rematches

Kamaru Usman, the UFC pound-for-pound king, recently admitted that even he isn't impervious to fear.

One of the most revered champions in the octagon, Usman has dominated the entire welterweight division. With that in mind, it's difficult to believe that a fighter of his stature would dread squaring off against any opponent.

However, Usman echoed Nelson Mandela's popular quote that said: "Courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it." Specifically, the reigning UFC welterweight champion revealed that he had to overcome the fear of facing danger ahead of his rematches with Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal last year.

Appearing as a guest on The Jim Rome Show, Usman was asked when was the last time he had ever been afraid to fight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' replied:

"November 6th, I was afraid. I was afraid going into the Covington 2 fight. Of course, I was afraid. Going into the Masvidal 2 fight... of course I was afraid each and every time. That's why I take these fights. If I don't feel like there's any danger in it, there's none of that fear, what's the point?"

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview below:

Kamaru Usman predicts Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

After losing to Kamaru Usman in 2021, friends-turned-rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are set to face each other in the main event of UFC 272 in March.

Usman, who faced each man twice, revealed who he believes has the upper hand in the bad blood rivalry. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' backed the No.1-ranked welterweight contender to score the victory. In his Snapchat story, the 34-year-old responded to a fan's question by writing, "Colby."

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Kamaru Usman has offered an initial prediction to the upcoming bout between rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal -- and he's picking Covington. Kamaru Usman has offered an initial prediction to the upcoming bout between rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal -- and he's picking Covington. https://t.co/XUy325HG1N

Usman, of course, has faced Covington in two grueling title fights. The Nigerian retained his crown both times, but was given a run for his money by 'Chaos.'

Also Read Article Continues below

In comparison, Usman had an easier time with Masvidal. The 34-year-old defeated 'Gamebred' via unanimous decision at UFC 251 and knocked him out during the rematch at UFC 261.

Edited by David Andrew