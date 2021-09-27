"I would love to see that challenge" - Kamaru Usman reveals which UFC star other than Amanda Nunes he wants Valentina Shevchenko to fight next

Kamaru Usman hails Valentina Shevchenko as one of the most dominant champions in the UFC right now. According to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', the only fight that makes sense for Shevchenko next is against Amanda Nunes.

However, if Rose Namajunas competed in a higher weight class, Usman thinks a fight between her and Valentina would make for an intriguing matchup. Usman also said he'd love for the fight to come to fruition at some point:

"Shevchenko, dominant as always, always dominant. I don't know, I mean the only fight for her really is Nunes but man if Rose Namajunas was a little bigger I would love to see that but it is what it is, the champ is the champ. It was a great night of fights," Kamaru Usman said.

Watch Kamaru Usman talk about who he wants Valentina Shevchenko to face next:

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his title in a rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden on November 7. In his last fight, Usman brutally knocked out Jorge Masvidal in their rematch.

Valentina Shevchenko recently defended the UFC women's flyweight title against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. This was her sixth title defense and she's already proved that no one can match her in the 125 lbs division. Shevchenko is open to the idea of fighting Amanda Nunes for a third time in a bid to achieve champ-champ status.

Will we see a trilogy fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes?

Nunes and Shevchenko have fought each other twice and the Brazilian came out on top on both occasions. In the second fight, however, many experts claimed Shevchenko should have won the fight based on her performance. Following her win over Murphy, Valentina Shevchenko reiterated she is open to the possibility of fighting Nunes again.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Shevchenko on a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes: "They have a name for me, I accept the fight, because I want to fight with the best in the world. That is how you prove that you're the best and if destiny wants to make it happen, I'm here, right now, I'm here." Shevchenko on a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes: "They have a name for me, I accept the fight, because I want to fight with the best in the world. That is how you prove that you're the best and if destiny wants to make it happen, I'm here, right now, I'm here."

"I am open for it. I never was choosing my opponents. I'm not that person who goes 'Okay, this name looks good to me, I'll fight her,' or 'No, this name kind of does not look good, I'm not fighting her.' No, they have a name for me, I accept the fight, because I want to fight the best ones, the best ones in the world. This is how you prove that you're the best in the world. And if destiny wants to make it happen, I'm here. Right now, here," Valentina Shevchenko said.

