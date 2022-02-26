"Actions speak louder than words" - Kevin Lee slams "f***** up" cancel culture in light of Joe Rogan controversy

Kevin Lee recently opened up on the controversies surrounding Joe Rogan.

Lee slammed people's behavior and the general culture of canceling others when someone makes a mistake. During a recent interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, 'The Motown Phenom' lamented how some people are too quick to make judgments:

"A lot of these politics that get played, it's a real shame you know. When you don't take someone for their face value, you don't take [them] for their word, it's real easy for the average person to cling on to these quick snappy headlines and stuff like that and it's a shame that our world has been like this."

Joe Rogan was recently criticized for using the 'N-word' in his podcast several times in the past. However, Lee went on to explain how Rogan has been actually performing beneficial acts for the Black community.

According to Lee, the UFC color commentator helped six black men get out of jail by hiring a lawyer. The former UFC fighter feels that Joe Rogan's actions should be taken into account rather than his words:

"And especially when you take someone who's only ever done good, you know. Even after that racism thing [that] came up, him saying the 'N-word' a bunch of times, and honestly him opening up and apologizing about which I gave him a lot of respect for... I heard a show where he had a lawyer who got out six different black men who were locked up. To me, actions speak louder than words. But the average person doesn't necessarily see that. They didn't watch the whole show. They didn't know that he did this activism for the [Black] community."

Check out Kevin Lee's interview with James Lynch below:

Furthermore, Lee added that it was part of the current culture to cancel someone despite everyone making mistakes at some point:

"But one day, we'll maybe find a way to solve these types of issues. But one thing we can't do is to turn our back on each other, even when you do like make little mistakes or slip-ups, that comes in everybody's life. At some point I'm gonna say some dumb s***, I have said some dumb s***. It's real easy for people to write people off. I think it's just a f***** up way to be in, it's just a f***** up culture."

During the interview, Kevin Lee alluded that this culture was one reason why he avoids social media and interacting with people. However, he believes it's not worth it to remain silent, considering he has a voice that can help others.

When is Kevin Lee fighting next?

Kevin Lee is set to take on Diego Sanchez next month. The pair will collide in the 165 lb division of the Eagle FC promotion.

It's a fresh start for Lee after being cut from the UFC. Back-to-back losses hindered his progress in the world's premier MMA organization. He is now a part of the Eagle FC promotion run by Khabib Nurmagomedov. It will be interesting to see how 'The Motown Phenom' fares in his new venture.

Watch some of the best finishes by Kevin Lee during his time with the UFC:

Edited by Aziel Karthak