"He was my father's favorite fighter" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals moves of Georges St-Pierre that his father wanted him to follow

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed another solid piece of advice he got from his late father Abdulmanap in regards to UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

During a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier for EA Sports, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that his father always told him about GSP's hip control. 'The Eagle' mentioned that his father advised him on how St-Pierre used his hips while taking down his opponents.

Khabib Nurmagomedov added that his father also told him to observe how GSP used his elbows, especially during ground-and-pound.

"All the time my father watches his fights. I think he was my father's favorite fighter. He all the time tell me, 'Look at how he use his hips when he take down people. Look how he use his his elbows, how he use hips. How he stand up, ground and pound with elbow.' My opinion, he show me this ground and pound things," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It is no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap was a huge admirer of Georges St-Pierre and so is 'The Eagle'. Nurmagomedov has always spoken highly of the Canadian MMA pioneer and did so again during the same interview.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's conversation with Daniel Cormier below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre was a dream fight that fans never got to witness

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre has always been a dream fight for Mixed Martial Arts fans. However, ever since officially announcing his retirement in 2019, GSP has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to the fight game.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Khabib Nurmagomedov & Georges St-Pierre.



The only two fighters to retire at the very top of the sport.



Respect is the foundation of martial arts and both of them valued this.



It’s hard to leave this sport on top. Congrats to both for doing so. Khabib Nurmagomedov & Georges St-Pierre. The only two fighters to retire at the very top of the sport. Respect is the foundation of martial arts and both of them valued this. It’s hard to leave this sport on top. Congrats to both for doing so. https://t.co/AphIGXYnH5

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 after one final win over Justin Gaethje as he retained the UFC lightweight title. After his win over 'The Highlight', Nurmagomedov immediately announced his retirement inside the octagon itself in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In doing so, Khabib Nurmagomedov closed the door for a potential dream fight between him and GSP. For years, fans have been vocal about the fight but as things stand, it seems very unlikely that either fighter will end their retirement for one final bout with one another.

Edited by Prem Deshpande