Khamzat Chimaev promises to "smash" Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns

During a recent Instagram live session, Khamzat Chimaev sent a bold warning to some of the biggest names from the UFC welterweight division.

Khamzat Chimaev has been on an incredible rise in the welterweight division. 'Borz' started in the promotion with three quick wins in 2020 and finally got his fourth win, earlier in the year.

Clips from Khamzat Chimaev's recent IG live stream were uploaded on several YouTube channels and the #11 ranked UFC welterweight simply claimed that he is going "smash everybody."

'Borz' then namedropped the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his latest title challenger, Colby Covington. Chimaev also warned the #2 ranked Gilbert Burns.

"Everybody, of course, smash everybody. [Kamaru] Usman, Colby [Covington], Gilbert [Burns], everybody."

Khamzat Chimaev's fast rise in the UFC has caught the attention of several fighters in the 170-pound division, including the reigning champion.

However, as things stand, Chimaev still has a long road ahead of himself before he can get a crack at Kamaru Usman's title or whoever the champion is by the time Chimaev jumps up the rankings.

The #1 ranked Colby Covington also took note of Khamzat Chimaev, and in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, 'Chaos' made it known that he would be open to a fight against him and that Chimaev needs to beat someone worthy.

“He’s a joke. He needs to beat someone worthy — someone in the top 5, someone in the top of the rankings, not just fight hand-picked people. What does he have, four UFC fights? The media loves to rush these kids and these hype jobs. This is fighting, man. People can get seriously hurt from rushing people like that," Covington said.

Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram live stream and message to top welterweights can be seen here:

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Li Jingliang at UFC 267 to continue his unbeaten run in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev recently made his UFC return after his hard-fought battle with COVID-19 and its long-lasting complications.

The welterweight sensation fought the now #13 ranked Li Jingliang and dominated the Chinese fighter from start to finish.

Chimaev, who didn't absorb a single strike throughout the fight, manhandled Jingliang and eventually beat him via first-round submission. In July 2020, Chimaev defeated John Phillips, Rhys McKee, and Gerald Meerschaert.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen how the UFC will book Khamzat Chimaev going forward, however, there is no surprise to the fact that he has taken the 170 division by storm.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Genci Papraniku